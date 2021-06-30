You can pre-register for Marvel Future Revolution now

Developer and game publisher Netmarble has announced that the global pre-registration

is live for their mobile game Marvel Future Revolution.

The game is described as "Marvel's First Open World Action RPG for Mobile", featuring an original storyline, AAA-quality 3D graphics, real time combat with a lot of famous characters including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and more. You will play as a member of the new superhero team called 'Omega Flight' and help fight super villains from the multiverse after "numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new Primary Earth".

If Marvel Future Revolution sounds interesting to you, you can pre-register from here (iOS) and here (Android).