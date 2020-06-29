You can pre-order Mega Man X 1-8: The Collection right now

You're watching Advertisements

Do you love vinyl records and video game soundtracks? Yes? Maybe you are also a Mega Man X's fan? Then we have great news for you. Laced Records has announced Mega Man X 1-8: The Collection, an exclusive vinyl collection containing 210 remastered tracks from eight Mega Man X games.

To make this package more precious, the tracks are contained on eight yellow and purple limited-edition LPs in a deluxe box set and feature original artwork by illustrator ultimatemaverickx. Laced reports that this is a limited edition exclusively for the Laced Records store and that shipments will officially start in September.

You can pre-order your copy right now for £115 over this link.