You can play The Survivalists' demo on Steam now

If you like The Escapists series, then it's very possible that you'll like The Survivalists too, an adventure survival title set in The Escapists universe. In this game, the world is procedurally generated and the player will be exploring a thriving island with day/night cycles. Secrets are hidden everywhere and waiting for you to discover. There will be a lot of things to do, hunting, fighting, or getting quests from some Mysterious Stranger, and you even can train monkeys!

Do you want to try the game out ahead of purchasing a copy? Now you can. The developer/publisher Team 17 announced, on the occasion of Summer of Gaming 2020, that the free demo of The Survivalists is available on PC via Steam right now, you can download it and jump into this wild world for some fun and see if this is your cup of tea.

The Survivalists is set to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2020.