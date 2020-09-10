You can play the Old Firm derby in this year's PES

You're watching Advertisements

Konami announced this week that the two biggest football clubs in Scotland, Rangers and Celtic, are renewing their partnerships with eFootball PES 2021 and future iterations.

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership the most times, having won it 54 times in its 148-year history. The agreement with Konami means that Rangers players will be present in PES 2021 as well as the Ibrox Stadium, which will be reproduced in every detail in-game.

Celtic FC, on the other hand, has won the last nine Scottish Premiership championships and in the new season will look to clinch their 10th consecutive title, the 52nd in their history. The collaboration within the game includes Celtic players and the club logo, as well as Celtic Park.

With both teams present, that means it's going to be possible to have an authentic Old Firm derby in this year's PES, which should make it a tempting proposition for a lot of Scottish fans.

eFootball PES 2021 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam on September 15th and you can already pre-order it. The Standard Edition and five Club Editions (digital only) are planned. Those who already have PES 2020 or PES 2020 Lite, can pre-order the Club Editions through the game, with a 20% discount.