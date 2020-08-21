You can play the Marvel's Avengers open beta this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

This weekend everyone can finally take a proper look at Marvel's Avengers while we wait for the official release on September 4. Following the game's time in closed beta (for those who pre-ordered), the open beta is now available starting from today (August 21) until August 23, and that's across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The beta includes four single-player campaign missions, three HARM room challenges, four War Zones, and five Landing Zones. War Zones and Landing Zones can be played in single-player with any hero along with AI-led companions, or in co-op in groups of up to four players.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and who complete the three HARM room challenges included in the open beta will get the Hulk Smashers pickaxe with Hulkbuster for Fortnite.

A free Square Enix Members account will be required if you want to play the beta. You can create a free account here . Anyone who signs up will receive an exclusive Thor plaque in the final version of the game. If Thor plaques are your thing, it looks like it's your lucky day!

