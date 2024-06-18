You can play Starfield at 120 fps with Xbox Series S

HQ

As you may know, Bethesda has made it possible to add mods to the Xbox version of Starfield thanks to the Creation Club tool. There are already several options to choose from, and people are busy creating new ones, with some pretty amazing results.

One such example is offered by Fuzion Xbox Testing. Starfield received some criticism before its release after it was confirmed to run at 30 frames per second. This was recently increased to twice that, but the Xbox Series S has no such options. But this is where the modders come in.

Now there's actually a way to run Starfield on the Xbox Series S at up to 120 frames per second. Technically though, it's not a mod that improves, quite the opposite. Instead, as Pure Xbox reports, you should install "Uncap FPS for Series S", "Performance Tweaks (Series S)", "Performance Shadows (Series S)", "Remove Grass", "Crowd Reducer" as well as "No God Rays" - the names of which pretty well describe what they do.

And once you've done that, the smoothness of the game really ramps up. It doesn't reach 120 frames per second very often, but it's still generally very high, showing that anyone with the Xbox Series S who prioritises a smooth frame rate can enhance it if they're willing to sacrifice graphical fluff.