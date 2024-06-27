You can play Spin Rhythm XD on a theremin

HQ

Spin Rhythm XD is putting a very unique spin on the concept of a rhythm game, as it's forsaking typical button clicking inputs for analogue sticks movement as the primary control system. With this being the case, developer Super Spin Digital has also designed the game so that you can basically use anything as a controller, even a DJ turntable.

Speaking with Stride PR account manager Zack Furniss at The Mix in Los Angeles, he told us all about how using a MIDI port allows users to use nearly anything as a controller for this title.

"At this point, from what I've been told, the MIDI connection makes it so you can do pretty much anything. I think at one point I hooked up a keyboard that I have, and it had just like the little modulator wheel, and I could kind of actually fiddle with it like that. So as long as it has a MIDI port, you can do it.

"I think I want to see somebody get more and more crazy with the digital instruments. I don't know if anybody's used like, I can't remember, a theremin maybe? I don't know. There's a lot of weird options out there, so I'd like to see people try. But for now, it's more about making it as accessible as possible. There's so many ways that you can actually control it. That's been the major focus."

Check out the full interview below to see just how crazy and chaotic The Mix was this year and to learn a little more about Spin Rhythm XD.