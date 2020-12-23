You can play Overwatch for free until January 4

You're watching Advertisements

If you're looking for something new to play over the festive period, but don't want to spare an expensive, then Blizzard might have the solution for you. The publisher/ developer is currently offering a free trial for its wildly popular hero shooter Overwatch and this runs until January 4. During this time, the Standard Edition and Legendary Edition of the game are also discounted, so you won't have to shell out as much if you've enjoyed what you've played.

This exclusive trial is a part of Blizzard's Holiday Sale, which is running until January 5. The sale includes discounts across many of Blizzards largest properties including The World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Starcraft. You can view the sale here.

