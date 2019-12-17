You can play Garry's Mod for free to celebrate its 15th birthday

Facepunch Studios has revealed that they're celebrating the 15th anniversary of Garry's Mod this month, and they're actually letting people play the game for free between now and December 19, ahead of its exact birthday on December 24.

The Half-Life 2 mod has been a roaring success since 2004, selling over 15 million copies, amassing 1.5 million player creations, and seeing 233 million bad guys killed. 124 million good guys have also been killed though, as have 88 million innocent bystanders, with 34 million balls getting eaten in the last decade-and-a-half too.

On top of that, players of Facepunch's Rust can repair and upgrade structures with the nostalgic Tool Gun hammer from Garry's Mod, and there's even a sale on all Facepunch titles, including Garry's Mod, if you want to download the full thing. There's also a Facepunch bundle for the first time ever as well, with its own 10% discount.

Garry's Mod still gets regular updates as well, as you can see on the official blog.

Have you played Garry's Mod?