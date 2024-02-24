You can play Dying Light 2: Stay Human for free on Steam this weekend

HQ

Following the launch of its Reloaded Edition earlier this week, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now free to play on Steam this weekend.

The free trial is set to run from now until 6pm GMT on Monday (26th February), and it includes the gift of a free welcome pack that will remain in your inventory.

All progress made during the trial will be carried over to the main game, if players decide to purchase it at a later date. The Reload Edition, which contains all DLC previously released for the game, is also currently discounted at 50% off.

"There's no better time to hop into the game than now", Techland says. "The new edition contains all the best and past updates, the first story DLC called Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties, firearms, board quests, Survivor Missions and so much more"!