You can play as a female footballer in FIFA 22's Pro Clubs

FIFA 22's Pro Clubs will feature redesigned attribute trees, a perk system, and a more streamlined online lobby, but the biggest new addition is the possibility to create a female avatar. This means that, unlike anywhere else in the game, matches in Pro Clubs will be played by a mix of male and female athletes.

Female athletes will of course support their own cosmetic options, 3D models, and animations, but will have the same progression systems as their male counterparts, meaning there will be no difference in terms of performance or gameplay. Check back regularly at Gamereactor, as we'll have a lot more to share regarding FIFA 22 in the coming days.