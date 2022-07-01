You can play all Xbox and Game Pass games on the big screen without a PC or console

HQ

If there is something that is marking this golden age for Xbox it is its positioning and initiative to bring its ecosystem to any medium no matter what. If you have a PC, you can play on PC. If the computer you have is not very powerful, you have cloud gaming at your fingertips. And if you're into console style, there's the Xbox One and Series family. But what if you don't have any of the above and still want to play? Well, Phil Spencer and his people have thought of that too.

Because now, thanks to an agreement between Microsoft and the Samsung TV brand, you can already play all Xbox cloud titles released from a TV app and with a Bluetooth controller. And that's it.

All this is possible thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub, which is the streaming video game platform where gamers can find all Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia titles to play with a Samsung TV without downloading any content.

Of course, the Samsung Gaming Hub where the Xbox app is installed is currently only available on Samsung Smart TV 2022 models, so it will still take time to be extended beyond this new model. In addition you still need a console controller with Bluetooth (Dualsense also works, by the way), and except for Fortnite which is available for free, the rest of titles require a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate to be launched from the cloud directly to the TV.

What do you think of the idea, do you think that in the future physical consoles will disappear and everything will be linked by the cloud?