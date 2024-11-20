You can own a Tesla Bot for $40

HQ

Tesla is slowly shifting away from being an electric car maker into being an automation and robotics giant, as the technology company has grand plans for more self-driving cars and also fully articulating, AI-powered robots, and more. We got to see the robot known as the Tesla Bot in action a few months ago, where it served drinks and conversed with guests at a Tesla event, leading many to ask just how automated the robot was. When the Tesla Bot made this grand appearance, it was soon affirmed that fans would be able to get their hands on one of the robots, although purchasing one would be very expensive. Fortunately, for those who are less inclined to splash out lots of cash there is an alternative.

Tesla is selling Tesla Bot action figures for as little as $40. The figures come with over 40 individual parts as well as 20 points of articulation, all while standing over seven-inches in height and two-inches in width. It even comes with a CyberHammer tool and a charging stand, not that the bot needs to be charged up at all.

The main catch with these action figures is that they are currently sold out. It's unclear when Tesla intends to deliver more stock, but when that time does arrive, you'll be able to snag one of the 1:10-scale collectibles.

