You can once again support Ukraine with a nice cosplay calendar

HQ

Last year it was possible to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia's invasion with a nice cosplay calendar. The funds were used to buy "at least five vehicles for frontline needs". This year the funds are used "for portable anti-UAV jammers, which will protect Ukrainian soldiers from FPV drones".

This year's calendar can be bought here with 40 dollars, and last year's calendar is available for 30 dollars.

And remember: every burning Russian tank in Ukraine is unable to attack somewhere else.