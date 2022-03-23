You can now win a pair of furry Sonic the Hedgehog controllers

HQ

Microsoft often has competitions with custom controllers and consoles that gamers can win in various sweepstakes, but most of them just have a different motive and colour scheme. However, a new competition in which you can win a pair of controllers and an Xbox Series S is a different beast.

As revealed on Xbox Wire, we're talking about something that can only be described as unique. It's a collaboration with the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and we're going to let the official description and images do the talking:

"The customized black Xbox Series S console features a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo. With textured coatings reminiscent of the "bristly" texture of hedgehogs in the wild, the new Xbox Wireless Controllers come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red."

Just head over to Twitter and follow the simple instructions for a chance to win this set. It looks like it would feel like playing with a puppy. What do you think of this prize?