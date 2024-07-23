You can now watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die from home

HQ

If you didn't get a chance to pop down to your local cinema to check out the latest instalment into the Bad Boys film series before it reduced its theatrical range, then we have some good news for you.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The action movie, which is the fourth in the series, has debuted as a digital product, meaning you can purchase the film, add it to your collection and watch it once or as many times as you like.

In the confirmation of this digital debut, it has also been revealed that this edition of the film will even feature an all-new post-credit scene, so be sure to stick around once the film ends for some extra goodies.

Will you be watching Bad Boys: Ride or Die from home this week?