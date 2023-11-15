You can now vote for The Game Awards in Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite has had a bit of history with The Game Awards. Back in 2019, big Geoff Keighley hosted the event in Risky Reels as well as live at the ceremony. Since then, he's been dreaming up a way to get the hugely popular battle royale and his show teaming up in a new and unique way.

Now, as shown in the video down below, you can vote for The Game Awards nominees via a custom island in Fortnite. The island code is 0853-1358-8532. You can only vote once with your Epic ID, so make sure you pick your favourites. Also, there's a unique category tied to the island, which will let you vote for The Best Creator Made Fortnite Island of the Year.

"Today's launch of The Game Awards map in Fortnite is just the first step of where we can go in the next 10 years for TGA," Keighley said over on Twitter/X.

Voting is open in Fortnite from now until the 6th of December.