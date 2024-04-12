English
Invincible

You can now visit the Fortnite world Mark was trapped in during Invincible's second season

The Rise of the Sequids Island is available to play.

HQ

Epic Games and Prime Video continued their partnership in the second season of Invincible, as Mark was transported and trapped in a Fortnite world by the evil Angstrom Levy. Well, now that the second season is well and truly in the books, it has been revealed that you can visit the world where Mark was trapped by inputting an Island code.

The Island is called Rise of the Sequids, and as you can see in the short video below, it's not a very pleasant place to visit. Still, if you want to check it out, simply slap in this code to be able to visit it: 6860-5764-7093

Invincible

