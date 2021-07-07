You can now visit the Crema offices in Temtem

Temtem's 0.7.3 Patch is going live later today and it makes some pretty exciting changes to the creature collecting game. Players can now visit developer Crema's offices in the game and four new quests have been added where you'll need to help out the developers. This is something that the Pokemon series has done in the past, as the Game Freak offices are accessible in many mainline entries such as Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Additionally, this new update adds competitive tournaments for the very first time and the first one is set to take place this Sunday. These competitive events are free to join and through them, players can win exclusive titles and Pansuns rewards (in-game currency) based on their performance. Other changes within the update include PS5 controller support on PC, Haptic Feedback support for the DualSense on PS5, and the game is now also fully playable with just a mouse.

You can check out the full list of changes here.