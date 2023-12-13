You can now view your Year in Review on Nintendo Switch

HQ

2023 has been one of the best years that many of us remember in the history of videogames. Unforgettable titles were coming out month after month so fast that it has been overwhelming for many to keep up with the pace of releases. But if you want to compare your results with those of other Switch players, now you can.

Nintendo has launched its Year in Review tool, which lets you see how many games you've played from January to December, how many hours you've spent on the Nintendo Switch screen, and what your favourite genres and games are.

Even though I've played less than 500 hours, I've played 42 titles, which is a testament to the variety the console has to offer. What about you, how has your year on Switch been? Share your results in the comments.