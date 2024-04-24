You can now use Rock Band instruments in Fortnite Festival

HQ

Do you still have Rock Band instruments hidden away somewhere at home? If so, we have some very good news for you. Epic Games and Harmonix has revealed that you can now use some Rock Band 4 instruments in Fortnite Festival.

Granted, as of now, only a limited number of instruments are available to use, and these span the Riffmaster Wireless Guitar for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the Rock Band 4 Wireless Fender Stratocaster Guitar for PS4 or Xbox One, or the Rock Band 4 Rivals Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar for PS4 or Xbox One.

It's also not as simple as just plugging and playing with these devices yet either, as some will need additional adaptors to use while playing on PC, and it seems to only be the Pro Lead and Pro Bass stages of songs that are applicable to be experienced with these peripherals right now. To see which hurdles you need to jump though, check out the table in the blog post here.

Harmonix has also said that more instrument controller news will be coming in the future, so here's to hoping we can finally get our drum sets back out!