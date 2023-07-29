You can now turn off Steam's update notification sound

HQ

When Valve updated the Steam client recently and changed the appearance of the platform, it actually surprised a lot of users, as it had become a bit of a trend to see updates being released but them having little to no perceivable impact. While this recent update has brought a lot of welcome improvements to Steam, the little sound that it now makes whenever a game or update finishes downloading, or when you get an achievement, has led many users (myself included) into wondering how to disable such a feature. Fortunately, now you can.

As part of a new patch for Steam, Valve has introduced a way to toggle on/off the sound for non-critical notifications, meaning you can disable the update sound so that it doesn't disrupt your immersion or workflow in the future.

The update also fixed sound issues with screenshots, changed the layout of the notifications page, fixed Windows overlay for some games, and even tackled news events that block mouse and touch input on Steam Deck.