You can now try the new Toyota GR Supra RZ (N300) in GT Sport

Update 1.57 for Gran Turismo Sport is now available, and the big news is the introduction of the new Toyota GR Supra RZ '20 (N300). According to the press release, this 2020 model was designed, not only with real motorsport competitions in mind but also Gran Turismo Sport tournaments.

The car itself is a new version of the Toyota Supra, whose production ended in 2002, and was designed with the motto: "Numbers are one thing, feeling is what matters". The statement also highlights the balanced weight distribution, the low center of gravity, the elegant shape, and the "incomparable aura" that the engine's sound produce.