You can now try Nintendo Switch Online out for free

Nintendo has just implemented a new 7-day free trial for its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, which means any Switch owner can access its contents and features at no cost, even if they had tried a different free trial before.

This offers a free taste of a service that allows for online gaming, cloud saving and more.

Many users will most likely take the chance to enjoy some of the great NES and Super Nintendo classics available on the service for a full week of nostalgia, given that NSO gives access to its full 70+ title catalogue. Because quarantine feels better when you can play gems such as Yoshi's Island, Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3 or Twin-Bee, doesn't it? And they even include online co-op.

To activate your free 7-day trial, just access your console's eShop.