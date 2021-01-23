Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
You can now try a week of Nintendo Online for free until February 2

The trial period coincides with the demo of Monster Hunter Rise.

Nintendo is currently offering fans a seven-day trial for its Nintendo Online service until February 2. As Gamespot points out, this coincides with the demo of Monster Hunter Rise, and has enabled anybody with a Switch to check the upcoming RPG out. To access the free trial, you just need to click on the following link and redeem the offer.

Along with being able to play the Monster Hunter Rise demo, those who activate the code will be able to experience the free trial of Dead Cells starting January 26. They will also be able to play games online and will have access to the ever growing SNES and NES libraries.

Are you going to be checking out the service within the trial period?

