You can now track down your pet's twin within Google's Arts & Culture app

Ever stared at your precious furry companion and thought that they looked like a work of art? Well, there's now the possibility for you to compare their likeness with a library of thousands of pet portraits through Google's Arts & Culture app.

The feature is now available on Android and iOS devices, and it's simple to get started. With the app open, all you need to do is select the camera icon in the middle of the screen. From here, you can quickly scroll across to Pet Portraits, and you're prompted to take a quick snap. The app will take a few moments running comparisons, and you'll later receive your matches.

You can take a look at two examples we received on our pet cat Oswald below. According to the app, he resembles Hanging Scroll within The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and I want my Vote! in Glasgow Women's Library.

