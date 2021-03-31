You can now tame raptors in Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

The latest season for Fortnite's Battle Royale mode went live a few weeks ago, and aside from seeing the island change quite considerably, and adding Lara Croft skins and Croft Manor to the game, the two big additions that headlined the update were crafting and wildlife.

Up until yesterday that pretty much meant just killing chickens, boars, and wolves to make better weapons to gun down your opposition with, but now, there are raptors (yes, the dinosaur) roaming the island that can be tamed using the Hunter's Cloak. Raptors hatch from eggs around the map and wander around in pairs, and while they can be aggressive and capable threats, taming them can make them formidable allies.

Doing so simply requires you to wear the Hunter's Cloak, then the only thing left to do is to wander up to a raptor and hold the prompted button to tame them. They will then become vicious combatants that even destroy buildings that get in their way. Pretty cool, right?

