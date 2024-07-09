You can now stream Xbox games without a console through an Amazon Fire Stick

HQ

Last month, we reported that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were getting a nifty new feature, which would allow them to play games without even having a console through an Amazon Fire TV stick.

At that time, we weren't sure when exactly this initiative would go live, but now it is, and gamers using an Amazon Fire Stick that also have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can access the games available on the streamable Xbox Game Pass library.

You'll of course need a controller to play these games, but a wide range of devices are supported, including PS5 DualSense controllers. So, if you want to dive into Game Pass but don't have an Xbox, you now can do just that.