You can now stream the first part of Psychonaut 2's soundtrack

Double Fine has decided to bless our eardrums by releasing the first part of the Psychonauts 2 soundtrack online. This part of the soundtrack, which is comprised of 29 songs, can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music, and it's planned to come to Steam at a later date. If you'd like to own it for yourself, then you also purchase it for $9.99 via Skill Tree Records. There is no word as of present, however, when the next part will be released.

Psychonauts 2's genre-spanning score was composed by industry legend, Peter Nelson McConnell, who previously created soundtracks for inFAMOUS, Day of the Tentacle, and the Sly Cooper series. This isn't the first time that McConnell has composed music for a Double Fine title, as he also scored Broken Age, Grim Fandango: Remastered, and Brütal Legend.