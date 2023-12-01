You can now stream Steam VR games on Meta Quest 2, 3

HQ

Even though there are a multitude of different VR headsets out there, they're not exactly a mainstream gaming accessory just yet. Still, there are plenty of players with them, and a lot of those gamers use the Meta Quest headsets.

Until now, a slightly annoying feature of those headsets was that they didn't let you wirelessly access your Steam VR library without some third-party apps. That has changed. As outlined on Steam's website, you can now get Steam Link on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

All you'll need is a router wired to your PC and a 5GHz WiFi connection to your headset to get started and install the Steam Link app on your headset. From there, you'll be guided on the next steps to get playing.