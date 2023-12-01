Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

You can now stream Steam VR games on Meta Quest 2, 3

Finally, the feature comes to the popular VR headsets.

Even though there are a multitude of different VR headsets out there, they're not exactly a mainstream gaming accessory just yet. Still, there are plenty of players with them, and a lot of those gamers use the Meta Quest headsets.

Until now, a slightly annoying feature of those headsets was that they didn't let you wirelessly access your Steam VR library without some third-party apps. That has changed. As outlined on Steam's website, you can now get Steam Link on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

All you'll need is a router wired to your PC and a 5GHz WiFi connection to your headset to get started and install the Steam Link app on your headset. From there, you'll be guided on the next steps to get playing.

