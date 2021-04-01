You can now stream 16 Xbox classics to your smartphone

You're watching Advertisements

If you have a valid Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can now experience a range of classics on your smartphone. Microsoft has announced that 16 favorites are joining their Xbox Cloud Gaming programs and amongst them we find gems such as Banjo-Kazooie, Fable II, Perfect Dark, Kameo: Elements of Power, Fallout: New Vegas and Gears of War 2 and 3. The full list can be found below, and the Xbox creators also tell you that more titles are on the way, so keep counting on more nostalgic journeys on the go soon.