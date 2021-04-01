Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gears of War 2

You can now stream 16 Xbox classics to your smartphone

These games include Fallout: New Vegas, Gears of War 2, and Banjo-Kazooie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you have a valid Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can now experience a range of classics on your smartphone. Microsoft has announced that 16 favorites are joining their Xbox Cloud Gaming programs and amongst them we find gems such as Banjo-Kazooie, Fable II, Perfect Dark, Kameo: Elements of Power, Fallout: New Vegas and Gears of War 2 and 3. The full list can be found below, and the Xbox creators also tell you that more titles are on the way, so keep counting on more nostalgic journeys on the go soon.


  • Banjo-Kazooie

  • Banjo-Tooie

  • Double Dragon Neon

  • Fable II

  • Fallout: New Vegas

  • Gears of War 2

  • Gears of War 3

  • Gears of War: Judgment

  • Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

  • Kameo: Elements of Power

  • Perfect Dark

  • Perfect Dark Zero

  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

  • Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

  • Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (touch controls enabled)

Gears of War 2

Related texts

Gears of War 2Score

Gears of War 2
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

Marcus and Dom are at it again. Has Epic managed to top the first game?



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy