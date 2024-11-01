You can now stay at The White Lotus hotel

HQ

The White Lotus is a great HBO series, bringing ensemble casts together, making them all rich arseholes, and usually having one or two of them die by the end. It's very well-written and the upcoming third season is highly anticipated, leading to the creation of a real-life White Lotus.

The show takes place in a luxurious chain of hotels. Usually, the show shoots on location at a Four Seasons hotel, and the Four Seasons in Hotel Westlake Village (in California) is being turned into the "world's first immersive hotel experience," gathering "guests to indulge in a luxurious celebration of the third season's launch."

There will be other global activations in other Four Seasons hotels, and according to GQ the events tied into this White Lotus theming will involve dining and wellness activations. We're not quite sure what that means outside of what you'd usually get at a luxury hotel. It doesn't really seem to get the point of The White Lotus, as the show doesn't often say "hey, look at these hotels, wouldn't you want to stay in them?" as much as it asks who among the mega rich clientele deserves to die the most.

