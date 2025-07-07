You can now sign up for the Where Winds Meet Beta on PC and PS5 later this month

HQ

In recent years, we've had a boom in successful Asian developments that didn't necessarily come from Japan. Korea and China are emerging as new powerhouses in video games, and along with the quality of their games comes their stories and culture steeped in a Western audience eager for new horizons to discover.

We at Gamereactor discovered during Gamescom 2023 a then-promising Where Winds Meet, an open-world action RPG based on classical Chinese culture and Wuxia martial arts cinema. We called it the Chinese Ghost of Tsushima then, but we haven't had the chance to try it out again, though we'll be able to do so soon. And so will you.

Developer EverStone is announcing a closed beta on 24 and 25 July to play Where Winds Meet ahead of its release this 2025. And watch out, because the test will allow you to choose between PC and PlayStation 5 versions.

To access it, all you have to do is go to the official website (registration is now open) and sign up. The studio will do a short survey beforehand to find out your gaming tastes and platform of choice, but that's about it.

Are you going to try out this promising Where Winds Meet at the end of the month?