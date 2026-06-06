You can now sign up for the Spirit Crossing pre-launch playtest

Spirit Crossing has reappeared in the Wholesome Games Direct to give us an update on the status of its PC version, as this cosy MMO is already available on mobile. And it turns out the game could be quite close to launch, as they've announced that a Playtest has been activated on Steam, through which they hope to fine-tune the final details and launch it in 2026.

The developers at Spry Fox put it this way: "We started working on this game with the goal of helping the world feel a little less lonely, and we're excited to now share it with more players by bringing it to PC! Players can explore shifting Wilderness landscapes full of minigames, participate in co-op activities, or simply enjoy a quiet sunrise. As players join the game, they will be assigned to a Waystation - shared villages to decorate and fortify together."

Check out the new Spirit Crossing trailer below.