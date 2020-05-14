You can now sign up for KartRider: Drift's beta

Nexon is holding a second closed beta testing phase for its cross-platform racing game KartRider: Drift. It is set to start on June 4 and will end on June 10. If you want to be a part of it, you just have to sign up and hope to get an invitation. However, those who have already played the first closed beta phase will automatically be invited for the second one.

More tracks, characters and karts will be available, so the fun should be there for everybody next month. If you really can't wait to dive into the game, just know that KartRider Rush+ has just been released on mobile, which may quench your thirst for a while.

Will you hit the track?

