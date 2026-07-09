You can now replay previously completed levels in Mouse: P.I. For Hire

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Following launching Mouse: P.I. For Hire earlier this year, developer Fumi Games has been working on improving and enhancing the project with a slate of updates, largely focussed on quality-of-life changes. However, now the studio has just launched what it is regarding as its "biggest update yet", with this being known as Update v1.2.1 and adding a whole array of new features to the game including long-requested elements.

Topping the list is the ability to replay previously completed levels, with the so-called Level Revisit feature now in place and enabling players to "grab any missing collectibles and finish incomplete side quests".

Beyond this, the update introduced uncapped VRR, performance optimisations across the board, support for ultrawide and super ultrawide aspect ratios on PC, improvements to the Weapon Wheel, horizontal axis inversion, enhancements to menu navigation, and also a whole array of bug fixing across the board too. The full patch notes can be read here.

Similarly, the Switch 2 version of the game is receiving Update v1.2.0, which introduces much of the same improvements, but also a new Balanced graphics mode that targets 40 FPS).

Fumi Games signs off by noting: "We are absolutely not done yet, so please follow our channels for more updates in the future."