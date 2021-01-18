Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
You can now purchase a keyboard that John Romero smashed up during a Quake 1 Deathmatch

The current bid is a whopping $252.

A truly one of a kind gaming item has found its way onto eBay. Doom and Quake creator John Romero is currently selling a battered keyboard that he unleashed his fury on during a Quake 1 Deathmatch. The keyboard will set you back a little though, as the current bid is for a whopping $252. Of course, you can probably buy several pristine versions of the same keyboard for the same price, but they don't hold the same spot within gaming history.

The product's description on eBay reads: "This was a really nice Mac keyboard - until a certain game of Deathmatch in Quake 1. I doubt I even reached the end of the match before this happened. I just went complete power ape on it."

If you're looking to bid some absurd amount of money for this keyboard then don't delay, as it is only listed until January 20.

Thanks, Comic Book.



