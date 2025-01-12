You can now print and build your own Astro Bot

HQ

If you've played Astro Bot and would love to take the PlayStation platforming mascot from your TV to your desk or some other pride of place, then now you can, as PlayStation has revealed a new printable and buildable version of the character.

As spotted by TheGamer, the PlayStation post is in Japanese, but the instructions are pretty clear to understand when putting together your own little bot. You can also build one of the Pipo Monkeys from Ape Escape that you find after beating the first boss in Astro Bot.

Even if 2024 was the year of Astro Bot, with the game winning an immense amount of awards, this shows the little bot that could is still getting the attention he deserves in 2025. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for this major Sony success, though.

Astro Bot is available now on PS5.