You can now pre-order The Art of Halo Infinite

Starting with the very first game in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, the Halo series has had some really awesome and mind-blowing art and from what we've seen from Halo Infinite, it won't be an exception. If you want to enjoy the art at it's fullest, a book called The Art of Halo Infinite is set to be released later this year, and you can pre-order it from Amazon right now.

It is listed for a December 29 release which we suspect might be a place holder. We assume Microsoft wants to sell this book to Halo loving Christmas shoppers, and as soon as we know when the game will be released (the same day as Xbox Series X), we expect it to be moved to the same date.