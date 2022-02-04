You can now pre-order Sifu's Vengeance Edition, coming in May

HQ

HQ

A few days before the game's launch, scheduled for next week, Studio Sloclap and Microids announced today all the contents included in Sifu's Vengeance Edition thanks to a brand new trailer. Following the huge success of their first game, 2017's Absolver, Sifu is a great adventure about revenge and redemption, based on the ancient martial arts.

The Vengeance Edition, exclusively on PS4 and PS5, will be available as retail format on May 3, 2022, but you can pre-order it right now, Take a look at its contents below:

- An exclusive Steel Book

- The game for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4.

- The artbook 'The Art of Sifu'.

- The original soundtrack (in digital format).

- 3 lithographs.

Sifu is scheduled to launch on February 8th on PS4 / PS5 and PC. Check Gamereactor to read our review very soon.