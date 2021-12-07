You can now pre-load The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience ahead of its announcement at The Game Awards

A few days ago, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was leaked, revealing that something Matrix related would be coming soon for gamers to enjoy, likely as a connecting piece of the grander The Matrix Resurrections marketing push ahead of the movie dropping.

At the time of the leak, very little about this experience was revealed, bar the fact that it had a PSN listing, likely suggesting it would be coming to a PlayStation console, but other than that it was simply expected that we'd hear more about this project at The Game Awards in a few days.

Now, ahead of that date, it has been revealed that players on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles can pre-load The Matrix Awakens experience, as part of its further teasing ahead of The Game Awards announcement.

While it still remains unclear what exactly this project will be, other than the fact that it will be running on Unreal Engine 5, this preloading announcement does suggest that the experience will be launching either as part of its The Game Awards announcement, or rather shortly afterward.

Take a look at the teaser trailer below.