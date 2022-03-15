You can now pre-load the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

HQ

Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is now available to pre-load ahead of the launch of the first wave of maps landing later this week. Announced in a tweet, it has been noted that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass owners will be able to download the pass and pre-load the maps at no extra cost, so that they are ready to jump right in and play when the first eight maps land.

As for what those first eight maps will be, they are coming from other Mario Kart games and will be split up over two cups: the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup.

Golden Dash Cup:

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup:

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

The first wave will become available to play on Friday, March 18, with a further 40 maps set to be added in various batches until the end of 2023.