You can now pre-load the EA Play titles with Xbox Game Pass

Whilst pre-loadable, titles will not be playable until November 10.

As you might recall, EA Play is about to be included with Xbox Game Pass on November 10, which means you'll get early access for all new EA games as well as access to all the titles in the Vault of this service. If you know there are a couple of games you'd like to try out, you can now start your preloading.

This was noticed by Tom Warren on Twitter yesterday, who also add that you won't be able to play the games ahead of November 10. But since many games today are absolutely huge, we still think it's a nice touch to help people prepare ahead of the EA Play addition to Xbox Game Pass.

Check out which EA Play titles that are included for the different formats (although only PC and Xbox One applies for this offer) over here.

Battlefield V is one of the games that is included with EA Play.


