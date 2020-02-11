You can now pre-load and install the Bleeding Edge beta

As you surely know, there is a Bleeding Edge beta starting on Valentine's Day, which runs until Monday morning (which we have previously reported on). If you want to try it out, there are a lot of ways to do this. If you previously participated in the alpha-tests, you are automatically invited, and you can also join the fun by either pre-ordering the game or by being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Now Ninja Theory has explained more about the beta stage and has also made it possible to pre-load and install the beta so that players can be ready once the fun begins. Head over this way to find out all you need to know about the Bleeding Edge beta.