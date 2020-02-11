Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Bleeding Edge

You can now pre-load and install the Bleeding Edge beta

Those looking to play the beta of Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge can make sure they get to play it as it drops by pre-loading the game.

As you surely know, there is a Bleeding Edge beta starting on Valentine's Day, which runs until Monday morning (which we have previously reported on). If you want to try it out, there are a lot of ways to do this. If you previously participated in the alpha-tests, you are automatically invited, and you can also join the fun by either pre-ordering the game or by being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Now Ninja Theory has explained more about the beta stage and has also made it possible to pre-load and install the beta so that players can be ready once the fun begins. Head over this way to find out all you need to know about the Bleeding Edge beta.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Bleeding Edge
Bleeding EdgeBleeding Edge
Bleeding Edge

Related texts



Loading next content