You can now pre-order the Dead Space soundtrack on vinyl

Dead Space was undoubtedly one of the sharpest remakes we've been graced with in a long time, and soon you'll have the chance to own its atmospheric soundtrack on vinyl.

Enjoy the Ride is preparing to launch Trevor Gureckis' evocative compositions, which will be available in four different variants.

Glowing Light, Suit, Space, and finally Cut Off Their Limbs. Four rather vivid descriptions of what essentially translates to a blue, a grey, a red, and a gold-coloured variant.

The price for the soundtrack, which consists of two LPs, is 40 USD plus shipping, and you can already pre-order it via the Enjoy the Ride store.