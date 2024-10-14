English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Space Remake

You can now pre-order the Dead Space soundtrack on vinyl

Fancy some sweet Ishimura ambience?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dead Space was undoubtedly one of the sharpest remakes we've been graced with in a long time, and soon you'll have the chance to own its atmospheric soundtrack on vinyl.

Enjoy the Ride is preparing to launch Trevor Gureckis' evocative compositions, which will be available in four different variants.

Glowing Light, Suit, Space, and finally Cut Off Their Limbs. Four rather vivid descriptions of what essentially translates to a blue, a grey, a red, and a gold-coloured variant.

The price for the soundtrack, which consists of two LPs, is 40 USD plus shipping, and you can already pre-order it via the Enjoy the Ride store.

Dead Space Remake

Related texts

0
Dead Space RemakeScore

Dead Space Remake
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've returned to the USG Ishimura to re-experience the iconic survival horror story that put Isaac Clarke on the map.



Loading next content