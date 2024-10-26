HQ

It wasn't just the environments and the terrifying Xenomorph that scared us in Alien: Isolation. No, the music also did its part in adding to the intense, sweaty atmosphere. And for those of you who want to relive some of the game's horror, we have good news.

You can now pre-order the Alien: Isolation soundtrack on vinyl, just in time for the game's tenth anniversary. The record costs around 40 euros and is available through Black Screen Records.

Is this a record you'll be adding to your collection?