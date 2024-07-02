You can now pre-order The Acolyte's "Darth Teeth" helmet

HQ

For all those who are rooting for the dark side in Star Wars: The Acolyte and wish they were as bad ass as the evilest Sith Lord, you can now rejoice that you can now pre-order The Black Series Darth Teeth helmet from the company Hasbro.

Disney has not yet revealed his name but officially just calls him "The Stranger" so as not to spoil anything but the character was quickly nicknamed Darth Teeth because of the evil grin on the helmet that shows two rows of sharp teeth. The helmet can be worn on its own and is regarded as one size fits all. It is very detailed and if you turn the helmet upside down you can see the inside, which is even illuminated.

You can also press a button on the side of the helmet for three seconds to start an almost hour-long collector's display mode on it. It's an officially licensed helmet for those who want to take role-playing to a whole new level. What it will cost is not set in stone but the latest price shown is $99.99 and it can now be pre-ordered on Entertainment Earth. It is expected to be released in August 2025.