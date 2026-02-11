You can now pre-order Danganronpa 2x2 and an incredible limited edition has been confirmed

HQ

Danganronpa 2 is one of the most beloved titles in Kazutaka Kodaka's death game series. The announcement of a remake of this game, which also included a totally new setting where the story would be different, was one of the big surprises of the Nintendo Direct where it was presented in 2025. Although we still don't have a specific release date beyond 2026, Spike Chunsoft has opened pre-orders for the game and, in passing, has taken the opportunity to announce its brand new limited edition.

The Psycho Tropical Vacation Package is available for pre-order at a price of €140 and along with a physical copy of the game, you get:



Danganronpa 2x2 OST



Reversible Psycho Tropical Hat



3" Psycho Tropical Monokuma & Monomi Figures



Clamshell-style Outer Box



Plus if you pre-order from the official Spike Chunsoft Shopify Store, you'll get an exclusive double-sided Monokuma flight tag and free shipping.

As if all this weren't enough, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition will come complete on cartridge, no key cards!

Are you going to get your hands on this limited edition of Danganronpa 2x2?