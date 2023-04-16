You can now play your own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in Middle-earth

HQ

The realms of Middle-earth - which inspired the creation of D&D - have come full circle, as an officially licensed campaign setting is being released.

Created by Free League Publishing and inspired by Francesco Nepitello's award-winning tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) The One Ring, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying converts this beloved system into the Dungeons & Dragons 5e template.

The main illustrated compendium, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, includes six new races for character creation, as well as six new classes. There's plenty for DMs too, with hordes of new monster stat blocks from the IP, as well as rules to help structure journeys, councils, spellcasting and artefacts.

These provide the same precision, richness, and depth of storytelling that has made The Lord of the Rings such a ground-breaking and lasting success. Additionally, Free League has released a Shire Adventures book with premade quests and characters, as well as a Loremaster's DM screen and a Rivendell companion book.

All of these products are available for pre-order now, with physical copies shipping from May onwards and digital PDFs granted immediately on purchase.