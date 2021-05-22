You can now play the xylophone on your Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

A new app has just launched on the Nintendo Switch that tries to emulate the real life thrills of playing a xylophone. The predictably titled Xylophone is available for £8.09 and it helps you to learn classic children's songs such as Jingle Bells, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and London Bridge Is Falling Down.

The game's eShop description reads: "Turn your Nintendo Switch into a Xylophone and learn to play anywhere, anytime. Xylophone is an easy to use game that will teach you how to play your favourite songs."

The app was developed by Sabec, the same developer who recently released an obscenely priced calculator (£8.09) on the Switch eShop. We are not sure how many of both these apps Sabec will be able to sell for the price tag, but at least we respect them for trying.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.